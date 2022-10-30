Home Nation

Chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan to address rallies in poll-bound Gujarat

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress veteran Gehlot will also address three rallies in Gujarat on Sunday, the third day of his visit to the state where polls to the 182-member Assembly are due.

Published: 30th October 2022 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will address different rallies in poll-bound Gujarat on Sunday.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Kejriwal and Mann will jointly address two rallies in Palitana town of Bhavnagar and Dhoraji in Rajkot district.

The two AAP leaders are on a three-day visit to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat from Friday.

AAP national convener Kejriwal has visited Gujarat multiple times in the recent past and offered a number of 'guarantees' to the people of the state if his party is voted to power.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress veteran Gehlot will also address three rallies in Gujarat on Sunday, the third day of his visit to the state where polls to the 182-member Assembly are due this year-end.

He will first address a public gathering at Virampur in Banaskantha, followed by rallies at Khedbrahma in Sabarkantha district and Bhiloda in Aravalli district.

On Saturday, Gehlot claimed the BJP was getting 95 per cent of the total donations made through electoral bonds as donors were not providing funds to other parties out of fear.

He accused the BJP of even "threatening" corporates, who wish to donate to the Congress and other political parties.

He also targeted the AAP and its chief Kejriwal, saying they spend money for suppressing any negative news against them.

The schedule for th Gujarat Assembly polls is yet to be announced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Bhagwant Mann Ashok Gehlot Rallies poll-bound Gujarat AAP Kejriwal
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp