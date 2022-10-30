Home Nation

Gujarat: Morbi suspension bridge collapse death toll rises to 141; nine people arrested

The over-a-century-old bridge, which had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

Published: 30th October 2022 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat: Morbi suspension bridge collapse

Search and rescue work is going on as a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town of Gujarat. (Photo | AP)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: At least 141 people were declared dead after a century-old cable bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi on Sunday. The over-a-century-old suspension bridge, which had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

Around 100 people are reportedly still missing. Rescue operations were called off for the day on Monday evening.

A private operator had carried out extensive repairs for nearly six months before the suspension bridge was reopened on October 26 on the occasion of Gujarati New Year.

In March this year, Oreva Group was awarded the contract to maintain and manage the bridge by the Morbi municipality. It is alleged that the bridge was opened without a fitness certificate.

Nine persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the collapse including include two managers, two ticket booking clerks of the Oreva Group that was managing the bridge, said Rajkot range IG Ashok Yadav.

A videograb from Sunday night.

WATCH | Actual moments before the Morbi bridge collapse

Eyewitness Subhas said there were several women and children on the suspension bridge when its cables snapped. “We came here for a walk. Suddenly there was a loud noise. We saw people drowning in the river, most of them were women and children. I’ve dragged out eight persons from the river so far,” he said.

Some people were seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its big wires, another eyewitness said.

Hundreds of people had visited the bridge Sunday as it was a weekend.

Road and Building Department Minister Jagdish Panchal blamed the accident prima facie on overcrowding. “The bridge seems to have collapsed as too many people were on it at the same time, far exceeding its capacity,” he said.

While Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia claimed there were at least 100 people on the bridge when it collapsed, Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi put the figure at 150.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was later deployed. “Three NDRF teams were dispatched — two from Gandhinagar and one from Baroda — to assist in the rescue operation,” NDRF director general Atul Karwal said.

Officials said a Gujarat State Disaster Response Force team stationed close to Morbi was the first to reach the accident site.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured people.

ALSO READ | '650 people were allowed on bridge that could support only 150-200'

WATCH | 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat ahead of Assembly elections, spoke to the chief minister and other officials regarding the mishap. He sought to expedite rescue operations. PM Modi will visit Morbi on Tuesday.

READ HERE | I am in Kevadia, but my heart goes out to those who died in Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi

The state government formed a five-member panel to probe the tragedy. Its members are Rajkumar Beniwal, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner; K M Patel, chief engineer (quality control) in the road and building department in Gandhinagar; Dr Gopal Tank, head of the department of structural engineering at LD Engineering College; Sandip Vasava, secretary, road and housing ministry; and Subhash Trivedi, CID (crime) Inspector General.

Minister Harsh Sanghavi after visiting Morbi hospital said that a criminal case will be registered against the contractor and management, who renovated the suspension bridge on the Machhu river. “IPC sections for Culpable Homicide Act which cause death committed intentionally and abettor will be invoked in the criminal complaint, the process is underway to lodge the complaint," said Sanghvi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to their cadre in Gujarat to extend all possible assistance in rescue work at Morbi.

VIEW PHOTOS | Tragic bridge collapse in Gujarat

Built by Morbi maharaja

The bridge was a European-style structure built by the Maharaja of Morbi Waghji Thakor, who was awarded “Night commander of the state of India” by Queen Victoria 125 years ago. It was 765 ft long, 4.6 ft wide and 60 ft above the ground.

Waghji Thakor ruled Morbi till 1922. He decided to construct the bridge, an artistic and technological marvel of that period, to connect Darbargadh Palace with Nazarbag Palace (the residences of the then royalty)

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the site to take stock of the situation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district. (Photo | PTI)

READ HERE | All you need to know about Oreva: CFL bulb, wall clock, e-bike maker but no expert in bridge maintenance

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Morbi bridge collapse Gujarat Bridge Collapse PM Modi Machchhu river Oreva Group Gujarat bridge accident
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp