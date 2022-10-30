Home Nation

Indian Navy to hold key meeting next week

The conference will also dwell upon the dynamics of the geostrategic situation of the region and the Navy’s readiness to deal with the same, added the Navy statement.

Published: 30th October 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

INS Trikand of Indian Navy participating in the exercise.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Indian Navy)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The commanders of the Indian Navy are slated to meet next week to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level through an institutionalised forum. The second edition of Naval Commanders’ Conference will commence from October 31. The first such meeting took place in April.

The Indian Navy on Saturday said in a statement, “Due to the dynamic and fast-paced developments in security imperatives in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) as well as in other parts of the world, the Conference has its own significance and relevance.”

The Chief of the Naval Staff, along with other Naval Commanders, will review major Operational, Material, Logistics, Human Resource Development, Training and Administrative activities undertaken by the Indian Navy in the last few months and further deliberate upon future plans for important activities and initiatives, the Navy informed. The conference will also dwell upon the dynamics of the geostrategic situation of the region and the Navy’s readiness to deal with the same, added the Navy statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Navy military-strategic level Naval Commanders’ Conference Indian Ocean Region
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp