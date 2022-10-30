Indian Navy to hold key meeting next week

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The commanders of the Indian Navy are slated to meet next week to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level through an institutionalised forum. The second edition of Naval Commanders’ Conference will commence from October 31. The first such meeting took place in April.

The Indian Navy on Saturday said in a statement, “Due to the dynamic and fast-paced developments in security imperatives in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) as well as in other parts of the world, the Conference has its own significance and relevance.”

The Chief of the Naval Staff, along with other Naval Commanders, will review major Operational, Material, Logistics, Human Resource Development, Training and Administrative activities undertaken by the Indian Navy in the last few months and further deliberate upon future plans for important activities and initiatives, the Navy informed. The conference will also dwell upon the dynamics of the geostrategic situation of the region and the Navy’s readiness to deal with the same, added the Navy statement.

