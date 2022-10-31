Home Nation

12 relatives of Rajkot MP Mohan Kundariya killed in Morbi bridge tragedy

At least 141 people were killed after a suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river in Morbi on Sunday evening, according to police.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conduct rescue operations after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river, in Gujarat's Morbi on October 30, 2022. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MORBI: Lok Sabha member from Rajkot Mohan Kundariya on Monday said 12 of his relatives were among those killed in the suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi town.

They had gone to visit the picnic spot on Sunday when the tragedy took place, the BJP MP told PTI.

Kundariya said the 12 victims of his family included five children, four women and three men, all close relatives of his elder brother.

Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the tragedy, he said.

"Four daughters of the brother-in-law of my elder brother, the husbands of three of them and five children were killed in the accident," Kundariya said.

They belonged to different villages in Tankara taluka and were settled in Morbi, he said.

"As it was Sunday, they had gone to the picnic spot where the tragedy occurred. I reached here half-an-hour after the incident took place and have been at the spot since yesterday, helping in the rescue work," the MP said.

"So many people have been killed. We will take strict action against those responsible for the incident," he said.

Kundariya said Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was camping in Morbi after the bridge collapse incident.

"We will ensure that nobody responsible for the loss of so many lives is spared," he said.

