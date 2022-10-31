318 surrendered militants in Assam get Rs 1.5 lakh each for their rehabilitation

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Monday offered Rs 1.5 lakh each to 318 surrendered militants for their rehabilitation.



They are from groups such as the United Gorkha People’s Organisation, Tiwa Liberation Army, Kuki National Liberation Army, United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) and Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA).



Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who distributed the cheques at a programme here, said these people had joined the mainstream by abjuring the path of violence. He requested them to utilise the money judiciously.



Sarma said that although only 11 members of the DNLA had surrendered initially now the entire group was engaged in peace talks with the central and state governments. He was certain that a peace accord could be signed with the outfit soon.



“Over the past 18 months, all groups, except the ULFA, joined the mainstream. Many had also signed peace accords,” Sarma, who donned the CM’s mantle on May 10 last year, said.



“I hope someday, we will get the ULFA on board. I request ULFA military chief Paresh Baruah to join the peace process. It is not through blood but talks that we can rebuild Assam and march ahead on the road of development,” Sarma said.



The ULFA has two factions and one is engaged in the peace process but the Baruah-led group has continued to wield the gun. It operates out of the soil of Myanmar and is active in 4-5 districts of upper Assam.



Sarma said the state government had facilitated the rehabilitation of altogether 6,780 members of myriad insurgent groups in the last 18 months. “One thing is clear today in Assam that no community or people support violence and division among people. Peace has returned to Assam and the Northeast under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” Sarma said.



The Chief Minister also said that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act was enforced in Assam in 1980 but it has now been lifted from 65 per cent of the areas upon the return of peace. He was hopeful it would be lifted from more areas in the near future.

