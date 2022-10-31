Bangladeshi terror suspect’s wife arrested for staying without visa and passport

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Haridwar police have arrested the wife of an alleged Bangladeshi terrorist for staying without a visa and passport. The wife of suspected Bangladeshi terrorist Alinur, who was arrested from Saharanpur earlier this month, was staying with her three children in a rented house at Dadupur Govindpur in Haridwar. Ranipur police have registered a case and sent the woman to jail.

Haridwar Superintendent of Police Swatantra Kumar Singh said, “During interrogation, it was revealed that Alinur had links with Bangladeshi terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh.”According to police sources, “Alinur had links with anti-India outfit Ghazwa-e-Hind. The ATS had arrested him in the first week of October.

During interrogation, the woman told the police that she along with her husband and children had illegally crossed the border from Bangladesh into India in 2021.

