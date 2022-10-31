Home Nation

Chhath shows vitality of sun, nature, says PM Modi

The festival exhibits an essence of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’, Modi said, adding that it is organised in many parts of the country now including Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Published: 31st October 2022 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

PM-Modi-Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 94th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday. Largely talking about the Chhath Puja, he said, “The tradition of worshipping sun is a proof of how deep our culture and faith is connected to nature. This puja highlights the importance of sunlight in our life.”

The festival exhibits an essence of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’, Modi said, adding that it is organised in many parts of the country now including Maharashtra and Gujarat. Connecting the importance of solar light to that of Chhatha puja, the PM said that the blessing of Sun god is solar energy. 

“Today, India is combining its traditional experiences with modern science, that is why, we have become one of the largest countries to generate electricity from solar energy”, the PM said. He also spoke on the emerging importance of developing ‘Suryagram’ (Solar village) in line with one inaugurated by him recently in Gujarat called Modhara.

Now, Modhara is the country’s first solar village wherein every household has solar panels installed.
Talking about the success of space agency, he pointed out that India has set a record after placing 26 satellites in space. 

“This success had been achieved just a day before Diwali, in a way it is a special Diwali gift to the country,” he said. Recalling the days when India struggled to obtain Cryogenic engine, the PM said that it did not deter the country and we developed our own Cryogenic rocket engine technology.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Chhath Puja
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp