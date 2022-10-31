Chhath shows vitality of sun, nature, says PM Modi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 94th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday. Largely talking about the Chhath Puja, he said, “The tradition of worshipping sun is a proof of how deep our culture and faith is connected to nature. This puja highlights the importance of sunlight in our life.”

The festival exhibits an essence of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’, Modi said, adding that it is organised in many parts of the country now including Maharashtra and Gujarat. Connecting the importance of solar light to that of Chhatha puja, the PM said that the blessing of Sun god is solar energy.

“Today, India is combining its traditional experiences with modern science, that is why, we have become one of the largest countries to generate electricity from solar energy”, the PM said. He also spoke on the emerging importance of developing ‘Suryagram’ (Solar village) in line with one inaugurated by him recently in Gujarat called Modhara.

Now, Modhara is the country’s first solar village wherein every household has solar panels installed.

Talking about the success of space agency, he pointed out that India has set a record after placing 26 satellites in space.

“This success had been achieved just a day before Diwali, in a way it is a special Diwali gift to the country,” he said. Recalling the days when India struggled to obtain Cryogenic engine, the PM said that it did not deter the country and we developed our own Cryogenic rocket engine technology.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 94th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday. Largely talking about the Chhath Puja, he said, “The tradition of worshipping sun is a proof of how deep our culture and faith is connected to nature. This puja highlights the importance of sunlight in our life.” The festival exhibits an essence of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’, Modi said, adding that it is organised in many parts of the country now including Maharashtra and Gujarat. Connecting the importance of solar light to that of Chhatha puja, the PM said that the blessing of Sun god is solar energy. “Today, India is combining its traditional experiences with modern science, that is why, we have become one of the largest countries to generate electricity from solar energy”, the PM said. He also spoke on the emerging importance of developing ‘Suryagram’ (Solar village) in line with one inaugurated by him recently in Gujarat called Modhara. Now, Modhara is the country’s first solar village wherein every household has solar panels installed. Talking about the success of space agency, he pointed out that India has set a record after placing 26 satellites in space. “This success had been achieved just a day before Diwali, in a way it is a special Diwali gift to the country,” he said. Recalling the days when India struggled to obtain Cryogenic engine, the PM said that it did not deter the country and we developed our own Cryogenic rocket engine technology.