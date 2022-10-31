Home Nation

Court petitions sought Gandhi be replaced by Bose on bank notes

However, apart from the CM appealing to PM Narendra Modi, there have also been some instances of citizens seeking to print images of other freedom fighters on Indian currency notes.

Mahatma Gandhi - Subhas Chandra Bose

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including photos of Hindu Goddess Lakshmi and Hindu God Ganesha on new currency notes, stressing that the appeal was made on behalf of 130 crore Indians. However, apart from the CM appealing to PM Narendra Modi, there have also been some instances of citizens seeking to print images of other freedom fighters on Indian currency notes.

In 2017, a PIL was filed by Prithwish Dasgupta asking the court to replace Gandhi with Subhas Chandra Bose. In 2021, a 94-year-old freedom fighter, Haren Bagchi Biswas had also approached the Calcutta HC seeking to print images of Netaji, which was subsequently dismissed. Even the Madras HC on August 8, 2021 had dismissed a petition seeking to print Netaji’s image in currency notes. 

The court had said that it was not underestimating the fight and sacrifice made by Netaji and other great leaders in the freedom moment. However, if everybody started making such a claim, there would be no end to it.  Moreover, in recent days, there are claims and counterclaims based on religion, community and region. If every claim is entertained, it would never end. Under the Constitution, the responsibility of printing as well as managing currency notes lies with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and only the RBI’s central board and Center can introduce tweaks in the currency. 

Under section 25 of the RBI Act, 1934, the design, form and material of bank notes may be approved by the Central Government pursuant to consider the recommendations made by the Central Board. 

Calcutta HC dismissed PIL of 94-yr-old in 2021
In 2017, a PIL was filed by Prithwish Dasgupta asking the court to replace Gandhi with Subhas Chandra Bose. In 2021, a 94-year-old freedom fighter, Haren Bagchi Biswas had also approached the Calcutta HC seeking to print images of Netaji

