Guyana recalls High Commissioner Charandass to India despite probe clean chit

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite being exonerated by investigative agencies in India, the High Commissioner of Guyana, Charandass Persaud, has been recalled by the South American country of Guyana over a video from last year that has gone viral.

In the video, it has been alleged that High Commissioner Persaud hurled abuses at a woman (some reports indicate that was an animal rights activist and also an academician) who was inquiring about feeding a stray dog in August 2021.

Guyana’s President, Irfaan Ali, through a live video on social media, recalled Persaud, despite the fact that Guyana’s Foreign Ministry had issued a statement on Wednesday that Indian authorities had exonerated Charandass Persaud of any wrongdoing after an investigation into the case.

The alleged incident happened in August 2021, but the matter came to light only after the video surfaced on social media.

