Home Nation

Here is a look at major bridge collapse incidents in India in recent past

Thirty-two people were killed and over 60 injured when an old wooden footbridge over a spring gave away, under the pressure of crowd, in Darjeeling on October 22, 2011.

Published: 31st October 2022 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

The over-a-century-old bridge, which had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

Search and rescue work is going on as a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As Gujarat reels from one of the deadliest bridge collapse incidents in India's recent history, claiming at least 141 lives, PTI recalls other such tragic episodes that have shocked the nation in the past several years.

According to a 2020 study 'Analysis of bridge failures in India from 1977 to 2017', published in international journal 'Structure and Infrastructure Engineering', as many as "2,130 bridges" -- excluding culverts and pedestrian bridges -- have failed to provide intended service or collapsed during various phases of construction in the last four decades.

The natural disasters in India, according to the quoted study, have made the most devastating effect on the failure of the bridge infrastructure of an order of "80.3 per cent" -- based on a sample size of 2,010 bridges. Beside natural disasters, the deterioration of material has been the reason for "10.1 per cent" of the failure of bridges, while overloading has contributed to "3.28 per cent" of bridge failures.

"There are other noticeable causes of bridge failures such as blast by dissidents and accidents with vehicles or ships," it added.

  1. Darjeeling bridge collapse (2011): Thirty-two people were killed and over 60 injured when an old wooden footbridge over a spring gave away, under the pressure of crowd, during a Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) meeting at Bijanbari in Darjeeling district on October 22, 2011.The bridge, which had been weakened by the September 18 earthquake, collapsed when a large number of people gathered on it for the meeting.
  2. Arunachal Pradesh footbridge collapse (2011): Just a week after the ill-fated Darjeeling incident, a footbridge over Kameng river in Arunachal Pradesh collapsed on October 29, 2011. It collapsed when 63 people were over the bridge to catch an insect locally known as 'tari'. The bridge was constructed in 1987 and commissioned in 1992. At least 30 people, mostly children, were killed in the incident.
  3. Vivekananda flyover collapse in Kolkata (2016): As many as 26 people were killed and over 60 were injured after an under construction 2.2 km-long Vivekananda flyover collapsed in a congested market area in North Kolkata. The Hyderabad-based company IVRCL, which was constructing the flyover, described the collapse as an "act of God", seeking to portray it as a natural calamity.
  4. Majerhat flyover collapse in Kolkata (2018): In a similar incident on September 4, 2018, three people were killed and 24 were injured after a portion of South Kolkata's over 50-year-old Majerhat bridge caved in following heavy rainfall in the city.
  5. Mumbai footover bridge collapse (2019): Six people were killed and over 30 people were injured when a footover bridge near Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station collapsed on March 14, 2019. The at least three-decade old bridge, connecting the bustling CSMT with the Azad Maidan police station, was audited just six months before the incident. It is maintained by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

ALSO READ | Morbi bridge collapse: '650 people were allowed on bridge that could support only 150-200'

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bridge collapse Gujarat bridge collapse Morbi Morbi bridge collapse Indian bridge collapses
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp