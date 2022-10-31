Ill-fated bridge which collapsed into Machchhu river was built by the Maharaja of Morbi

By Express News Service

At least 141 people were declared dead after a cable bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi on Sunday. The over-a-century-old suspension bridge was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm.

The more than a century-old suspension bridge, located around 300 km from the state capital Gandhinagar, had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation.

It was reopened on 26 October 2022 on the occasion of Gujarati New Year having been closed for repair work for six months.

The swinging bridge or the 'jhulto pul' was a European-style structure built by the Maharaja of Morbi Waghji Thakor, who was awarded "Night commander of the state of India" by Queen Victoria 125 years ago. It was 765 ft long, 4.6 ft wide and 60 ft above the ground.

Waghji Thakor ruled Morbi till 1922. He decided to construct the bridge, an artistic and technological marvel of that period, to connect Darbargadh Palace with Nazarbag Palace (the residences of the then royalty).

