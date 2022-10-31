Home Nation

Indore: Police detain 3 suspects for thrashing, dragging two boys by vehicle over 'theft'

A purported video of the incident showed the boys being tied to the vehicle with a rope and questioned about the stolen cash using abusive words.

Published: 31st October 2022 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Indore-two-boys-thrashed-dragged

A videograb from a ghastly incident in Indore where two teenage boys were thrashed and dragged by a vehicle over suspected theft. (ANI Twitter)

By PTI

INDORE: Police have detained three suspects and are searching for the main accused in a case of torturing two boys who were beaten up and dragged by a vehicle for allegedly stealing cash in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday and a video of it had surfaced on social media.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Ajay Kumar Mishra said three persons have been taken into custody on the suspicion of being involved in torturing the two boys, aged between 13 and 17 years, for allegedly stealing money from a vehicle.

The main accused, a vegetable trader from Khandwa district, is absconding since the incident, he said.

"The trader's house was locked and his family members were also missing. We are searching for him," the official said.

Another police official said the trader had reached Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar fruit-vegetable market on Saturday carrying sacks of onion in a small freight vehicle.

The boys were charged with stealing cash kept in the vehicle, he said.

A purported video of the incident showed the boys being tied to the vehicle with a rope and questioned about the stolen cash using abusive words.

The video showed the vehicle suddenly starting and the boys being dragged on the ground some distance along with it.

Some onlookers then started shouting and stopped the vehicle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
boys thrashed Human Rights Indore
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp