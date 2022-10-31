Kangris keep Srinagar’s child’s hopes alive 

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: As the boys of his age study and play, a Srinagar boy, a class 5th student, is living a life in distress and abject poverty. After losing his father to blood cancer four years back, the kid is now selling kangris (fire hotpots) after his schooling to support and provide succor to his family and does not want to quit studies.

Rafaqat Ali, 10 of Badamwari area of Hawal in downtown Srinagar is a class 5th student at a local government school. He and his family live in abject poverty and their living condition worsened after his father passed away four years back.

“My father was a labourer and was diagnosed with blood cancer a few years back. Whatever savings we had, we spent it on his treatment. He died of the disease four years back,” he said. His family comprises five persons including him, his mother, two sisters and brother. His mother is a peon at a local school and draws a salary of Rs 3000 and his elder brother works as a shuttering labourer.

“Their earnings are not enough for our survival. Due to this abject poverty, my elder sister who was studying in class 10th had to give up studies due to financial constraints,” said Raqafat. “On occasions, we don’t have any food to eat and we sleep empty stomach”.

The kid attends his school daily from 9 to 3 pm and after finishing the schooling, he sells kangris (firepots). “After I return home from school in the afternoon, I sell firepots at a local market on a road. There are not many customers. Even on days, not a single piece of kangri is sold,” said Rafaqat.

He said he wants to support the family with earnings from the kangris.

“I don’t want to give up studies and by selling kangris, I hope I will earn something that will keep my family and myself float,” said the kid. He is hopeful of selling more kangris now as the temperature in the

Valley has dropped and winter has set in.

With the onset of winter, the demand for kangris and other heating appliances increases in the Valley. Moved by the plight of the kid, the netizens have been urging people to buy kangris from him if passing through the area.

“Rafaqat Ali, an orphan, class 5th student in Govt Middle school Shodma Hawal sells firepots (kangris) at MK Chowk Hawal to support his family of 5 including his mother, brother and two sisters,” tweeted Mohsin Hussain War, a veterinarian.

“If you want to buy a kangri in Srinagar, kindly buy a few from him to support him.” Other netizens have also amplified the support message.

