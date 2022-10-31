Lucknow Diary: Ram Temple to be opened in January 2024 

Namita Bajpai By

Ram Temple to be opened in Jan 2024 For the first time since the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya started in 2020, the premises were opened for media persons for a first-hand view of the site last week. Temple trust general secretary Champat Rai said that 50 per cent of the construction work had already been finished and the first floor would be ready by December 2023. The temple is likely to be opened for the devotees in January 2024 after the idols of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughan is installed in the sanctum sanctorum on the day of Makar Sankranti in 2024. The chief engineer of the project said that the structure would be quake-resistant. Prayagraj’s ‘mosambi juice’ hosp in soup So, it was not ‘mosambi juice’, but poorly-preserved platelets that killed dengue patient in Prayagraj. While the district administration started a crackdown and arrested at least 10 people for supplying fake platelets, the Prayagraj Development Authority issued a notice to seal the hospital. The notice, which has been served to vacate the premises, so that it could be sealed, says that the building was constructed illegally and an order to demolish it had already been issued in January 2022. While the Allahabad HC stayed the demolition of the hospital, the Prayagraj CMO proceeded to cancel the registration of the hospital. President to visit Dev Deepawali in Varanasi This year the festival of lights has made UP the favourite destination of VVIP visits. After PM Modi’s visit to Ayodhya on Diwali eve for Deepotsav, now President Droupadi Murmu is set to be part of the ‘Dev Deepawali’ celebrations in Varanasi on the day of Kartik Purnima which marks the end of the 15-day Diwali festivities on November 7. The efforts to make the festival grander are going on war footing after Varanasi District Administration got the nod from the President’s office. UP Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi would also remain present in Varanasi on ‘Dev Deepawali’. Namita bajpai Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh namita.bajpai@ newindianexpress.com