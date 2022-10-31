Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A remark by Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati that Jesus Christ was not only a Hindu but lived in India for 10 years has stirred a controversy that has upset the Christians. During his interaction in a programme in Chhattisgarh capital, the Shankaracharya of Puri said that out of the 10 years, Christ stayed for three years in Puri where he was in touch with then Shankaracharya and secured spiritual training.

“Jesus was the disciple of the Vaishnava sect (one of the major sects in Hinduism),” he said, adding there was an attempt to make Hindus a minority through reservations. “Isa Masih das varsho tak agyatvas me Bharat me rahe (Jesus Christ stayed in seclusion in India for 10 years). But something else is now happening in the name of Christ,” said the seer.

His remarks did not go down well with the Christian community who questioned his knowledge and intentions since he is revered as a religious Hindu sage. “We are appalled to hear such remarks from someone of his stature. Something that has remained a fact for centuries in history can’t be changed. Swami Saraswati as a religious leader needs to be careful while giving such statements,” said Victor Henry, the Archbishop, Chhattisgarh.

“He should confine himself to the domain of guiding the followers of his religion. We cannot advise him to learn history,” said the archbishop. In Chhattisgarh, which goes to the Assembly polls next year, the issue of religious conversion and the presence of a number of churches has often led to controversies involving the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP. Amid the blame game, the Christian community had earlier accused both parties of playing politics for targeting their practices.

“Swami Nischalananda is known for his controversial statements. We viewed and relegated his opinion to be politically motivated, not backed by facts or evidence, said Arun Pannalal, president of Chhattisgarh Christian Forum.

