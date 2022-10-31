Home Nation

Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh

A remark by Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati that Jesus Christ was not only a Hindu but lived in India for 10 years has stirred a controversy that has upset the Christians.

Published: 31st October 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  A remark by Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati that Jesus Christ was not only a Hindu but lived in India for 10 years has stirred a controversy that has upset the Christians. During his interaction  in a programme in Chhattisgarh capital, the Shankaracharya of Puri said that out of the 10 years, Christ stayed for three years in Puri where he was in touch with then Shankaracharya and secured spiritual training.

“Jesus was the disciple of the Vaishnava sect (one of the major sects in Hinduism),” he said, adding there was an attempt to make Hindus a minority through reservations. “Isa Masih das varsho tak agyatvas me Bharat me rahe (Jesus Christ stayed in seclusion in India for 10 years). But something else is now happening in the name of Christ,” said the seer.

His remarks did not go down well with the Christian community who questioned his knowledge and intentions since he is revered as a religious Hindu sage. “We are appalled to hear such remarks from someone of his stature. Something that has remained a fact for centuries in history can’t be changed. Swami Saraswati as a religious leader needs to be careful while giving such statements,” said Victor Henry, the Archbishop, Chhattisgarh.

“He should confine himself to the domain of guiding the followers of his religion. We cannot advise him to learn history,” said the archbishop. In Chhattisgarh, which goes to the Assembly polls next year, the issue of religious conversion and the presence of a number of churches has often led to controversies involving the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP. Amid the blame game, the Christian community had earlier accused both parties of playing politics for targeting their practices.

“Swami Nischalananda is known for his controversial statements. We viewed and relegated his opinion to be politically motivated, not backed by facts or evidence, said Arun Pannalal, president of Chhattisgarh Christian Forum.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swami Nischalananda Saraswati Jesus Christ Hindu Jesus Vaishnava sect
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp