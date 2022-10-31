Report monthly progress in projects, CPWD tells officials

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For effective monitoring and timely completion of high-value projects, the Central Public Work Department (CPWD) has asked all special director general (SDGs) and additional director generals (ADGs) to share progress reports of the work under their jurisdiction with the independent external monitors (IEMs) on monthly basis.

The information related to procurement or contracts covered under ‘integrity pact’ (IP) and its progress or status would need to be shared with the IEMs on a monthly basis, read the office memorandum (OM) issued by the quality assurance (QA) unit of the department. The note clearly mentions that reports are required to be sent for all Notices Inviting Tender NITs) of ECPT of Rs 300 crore only in prescribed format.

The pact is an agreement between the prospective bidder and the buyer (government agency) committing the person and officials to abstain from corrupt practices at any stage of the contract. The integrity Pact is applicable for all works of estimated cost put to tender (ECPT) equal to Rs 300 crore or more. The IEMs are appointed as per the advice of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to ensure implementation of integrity pact. At present, the CPWD has three IEMs.

According to the guidelines of the CVC, the role of IEMs is envisaged as that of a friend, philosopher and guide. The advice of IEM is not legally binding and it is restricted to resolving issues raised by a bidder regarding any aspect or the tender, which allegedly restricts competition of bias towards some bidders.

Retired senior Government officials are appointed as IEMs. “IEMs seek reports hence they are duly compiled and sent to them. These IEMs examine any complaints which are received pertaining to a project. After reviewing they give their recommendations or convey their views to the Director General, CPWD.

