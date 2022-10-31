Think tank to govt: Bring warning labels for processed food consumed by kids

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi), a national think-tank on nutrition consisting of independent medical experts, paediatricians and nutritionists, has urged the government to bring warning labels on all ultra-processed foods (UPFs) consumed by children to check rising obesity and non-communicable diseases.

One of the critical recommendations of NAPi is that the warning labels should have 'symbols' or ‘high in’ or ‘excess of’ nutrient of concern warnings and should be made mandatory in the draft regulation of Labelling and Display and not the Health Star rating.

Based on scientific evidence that increased consumption of UPFs is associated with high risks of non-communicable diseases, like diabetes, heart problems and cancer, the experts said marketing unhealthy foods and drinks targeting children should be immediately stopped through legislation.

“Government should lead a comprehensive public campaign through health systems, on which foods are safe to eat and which are not,” the recommendations said.

They have suggested that their recommendations should be included in the Food and Safety Standards (Labelling and Display) Amendments Regulations 2022 relating to Front of Pack Nutritional Labelling (FOPNL) and high fat, sugar, and salt (HFSS).

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is working towards FOPL and the NITI Aayog is considering policy measures in this regard, including introducing higher taxation and restriction on marketing of unhealthy foods to reduce the consumption of unhealthy foods, the joint statement added.

The think-tank also suggested that once the notification on FOPL on unhealthy food/drink is finalised, a maximum of 12 to 18 months may be given to the food industry to comply with.

The recommendations have been endorsed by 24 organisations and institutions, including the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and Diabetes India.

Highlighting that India is facing a public health crisis of rising obesity, diabetes, cancers, hypertension, cardiac diseases, renal disease and mental health, NAPi said it is estimated that nearly 5.8 million people die from NCDs every year out of total deaths of about nine million, contributing to about 60 percent of annual deaths.

Citing an analysis, they said that high consumption of UPF increased death risk by 29 percent. “The consumption of unhealthy food and drink products is rapidly rising in India. These industrially processed packaged food products are usually high in sugar, salt, or saturated fats, which are detrimental to health,” the joint statement said.

“11 Artificial sweeteners (particularly aspartame and acesulfame-K), commonly used in several food products, are linked to an increased cancer risk,” they added.

FOPL is a simple, inexpensive, practical and effective tool to inform consumers about the public health implications of the food they purchase.

Currently in use are nutrient warning labels, colour-coded traffic lights, Nutri-Score, Health Star Ratings (HSR), and Guidelines for Daily Allowance (GDA).

Studies suggest that consumers spend as little as ten seconds in selecting food items; therefore, a label that would quickly and effectively lead to the ability of the consumer to identify unhealthy products would be the need of the hour, they added.

Several countries in Latin America, such as Chile, Mexico, Uruguay, Brazil, Peru and Israel, have accepted the use of warning labels as FOPL, demonstrating a change in consumption and outcomes, NAPI said, adding that government should lead a comprehensive public campaign through health systems, on which foods are safe to eat and which are not.

