Two Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

Security forces gunned down two cadres of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) during the search operation at Metabodli forested terrain in Kanker district, about 200 km south of Raipur on Monday morning.

“Based on intelligence inputs about the movement of Maoists in the region, two separate teams — Kanker district reserve guards (DRG) and Border Security Forces (BSF) were sent on search operations along different routes. When the DRG arrived close to the forested terrain of Metabodli, an encounter ensued. Two bodies of Maoists were recovered from the site. Further details awaited as the forces are yet to return”, Shalabh Kumar Sinha, Kanker district superintendent of police told The New Indian Express.

There was however no report of any injury sustained by the forces, he added.

Kanker is among the seven Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar, south Chhattisgarh.

