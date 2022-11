By Online Desk

AHMEDABAD: At least 141 people were declared dead after a century-old cable bridge collapsed around 6.30 pm on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi on Sunday.

The bridge was opened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation. A huge crowd was seen at the bridge in a horrifying video captured just before the collapse.

WATCH | Moments before the Morbi bridge collapse

AHMEDABAD: At least 141 people were declared dead after a century-old cable bridge collapsed around 6.30 pm on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi on Sunday. The bridge was opened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation. A huge crowd was seen at the bridge in a horrifying video captured just before the collapse. WATCH | Moments before the Morbi bridge collapse