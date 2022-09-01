Home Nation

AAP MLAs seek time from President Murmu, to apprise about 'Operation Lotus' 

A 10-member delegation of the AAP MLAs including Atishi went to meet CBI Director to demand a probe into BJP's alleged attempts to topple other parties' governments in the state.

Published: 01st September 2022 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

AAP, Atishi Marlena

AAP leader Atishi Marlena.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Atishi Marlena on Thursday said she has sought time from President Droupadi Murmu to apprise her about the BJP's alleged attempts to "destabilise" state governments in the country.

This comes a day after the CBI 'accepted' a complaint against the BJP's alleged 'Operation Lotus'.

"I have sought time with the custodian of democracy of India - the Hon'ble President," Atishi tweeted. "A delegation of @AamAadmiParty MLAs wants to meet her to discuss 'Operation Lotus' - the attempts of BJP to destabilise state governments across the country," she added.

On Wednesday, a 10-member delegation of the AAP MLAs including Atishi went to meet CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to demand a probe into BJP's alleged attempts to topple other parties' governments in the state even though his office had not given any response to their request for the meeting.

As they were not allowed to enter the CBI headquarters, the AAP legislators sat on a dharna outside in protest.

Amid the agitation, some CBI officials took AAP's chief whip in Delhi Assembly Dilip K Pandey and Kalkaji MLA Atishi inside the agency premises to lodge their complaint.

"We finally lodged the complaint and got a receipt as well. But, it is very unfortunate that 10 elected representatives of people were made to wait for almost two hours on the road and none of the officials met us," Atishi had told reporters.

It seems the CBI gets scared when there is a complaint against the BJP, she had charged.

