'Action against corrupt people creating new polarisation in national politics': PM attacks opposition

By PTI

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that action against corrupt people in the country has resulted in a new polarisation in national politics with certain political groups openly trying to get organised into a unit to save those facing graft charges.

Modi, who arrived in Kerala on a two-day visit, said that corruption was the biggest hurdle in development and interests of the youth.

"I had said from the Red Fort on 15th August that the time has come to fight decisively against corruption. However, what we see is that as we take action against the corrupt persons, there has emerged a new polarisation in national politics", he said.

Speaking to a large gathering of supporters outside the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery near here, Modi, without naming any political party, alleged that certain such groups have started coming together and urged the people to be vigilant against such groups.

"To save these corrupt people, certain political groups are openly coming out and trying to get organised into a unit. People of India and Kerala have to be vigilant against such groups," he said.

The Prime Minister's statement came in the wake of various central agencies' probe against certain powerful opposition politicians over alleged corruption and subsequent attack by them against his government, alleging that the BJP was targeting its rivals by "misusing" the central agencies.

The PM further said that people in the state are viewing the BJP with renewed hope as they realise that it is working for change and development in India.

"In the entire country, wherever BJP is ruling in the states, development is on fast track. This is because of the double-engine government at the Centre and at the state. This very government can help the development of Kerala scale new heights," he said.

Citing the 13.5 per cent growth achieved in the GDP in the April-June period this fiscal, Modi said it indicates the opportunity in the country for faster development and employment.

He also said the GST collection numbers of the last few months are setting new records.

"The central government is also increasing its investment in development projects."

Modi asserted that the biggest priority of his government is to provide fundamental facilities to every citizen of the country and build modern infrastructure.

The union government is working to provide homes to the poor.

Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' scheme, two lakh houses have been approved and more than 1.30 lakh have been completed in Kerala, he noted.

Modi said the Centre has spent around Rs 1 lakh crore in Kerala on various projects.

"The central government is working to open at least one medical college in every district, and it will hugely benefit the youth of Kerala. To develop modern infrastructure, the BJP government is spending around Rs 1 lakh crore on multiple projects in Kerala," he said.

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that action against corrupt people in the country has resulted in a new polarisation in national politics with certain political groups openly trying to get organised into a unit to save those facing graft charges. Modi, who arrived in Kerala on a two-day visit, said that corruption was the biggest hurdle in development and interests of the youth. "I had said from the Red Fort on 15th August that the time has come to fight decisively against corruption. However, what we see is that as we take action against the corrupt persons, there has emerged a new polarisation in national politics", he said. Speaking to a large gathering of supporters outside the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery near here, Modi, without naming any political party, alleged that certain such groups have started coming together and urged the people to be vigilant against such groups. "To save these corrupt people, certain political groups are openly coming out and trying to get organised into a unit. People of India and Kerala have to be vigilant against such groups," he said. The Prime Minister's statement came in the wake of various central agencies' probe against certain powerful opposition politicians over alleged corruption and subsequent attack by them against his government, alleging that the BJP was targeting its rivals by "misusing" the central agencies. The PM further said that people in the state are viewing the BJP with renewed hope as they realise that it is working for change and development in India. "In the entire country, wherever BJP is ruling in the states, development is on fast track. This is because of the double-engine government at the Centre and at the state. This very government can help the development of Kerala scale new heights," he said. Citing the 13.5 per cent growth achieved in the GDP in the April-June period this fiscal, Modi said it indicates the opportunity in the country for faster development and employment. He also said the GST collection numbers of the last few months are setting new records. "The central government is also increasing its investment in development projects." Modi asserted that the biggest priority of his government is to provide fundamental facilities to every citizen of the country and build modern infrastructure. The union government is working to provide homes to the poor. Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' scheme, two lakh houses have been approved and more than 1.30 lakh have been completed in Kerala, he noted. Modi said the Centre has spent around Rs 1 lakh crore in Kerala on various projects. "The central government is working to open at least one medical college in every district, and it will hugely benefit the youth of Kerala. To develop modern infrastructure, the BJP government is spending around Rs 1 lakh crore on multiple projects in Kerala," he said.