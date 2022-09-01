ASI seeks proposals to undertake new archaeological excavations

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued guidelines to regulate archaeological excavation and has started inviting proposals from the universities and research institutions for the new season. Officials, privy to the development, said that in case, the excavation programme is in continuation of previous project, it should be clearly mentioned with the new proposal along with detailed report of preceding digging.

According to the notice issued by the exploration and excavation section of the survey inviting requests for permission, the proposal should be “problem-oriented in nature and scheme work may also be for future planning.”

The 10-point guidelines say that the proposals should be drawn with details including a scaled plan and proposed excavation clearly marked. The guidelines also say that excavation plans should also mention whether a report of past work has been submitted.

“Writing the excavation report is an integral part of any archaeological excavation. Therefore, while submitting the proposals for excavation it should clearly be indicated whether reports on the previous excavation have been prepared and brought out. The head of the institution and department shall ensure that there is no pendency in excavation report (s) against his or her name,” read the guidelines.

This newspaper in April reported that the Director General of ASI had taken exception to inordinate delay in submitting reports on excavation and issued instructions to archaeologists supervising excavation to tender final reports as soon as an excavation project is completed. The officialssaid that institutions including universities have to bear expenses required for the excavation.

“The proposals received are examined by the panel and ultimately approval is given with the consent of the DG,” said ASI officials. The collaboration with foreign national or institutions for exploration is permitted but only after necessary approvals from the Centre.

