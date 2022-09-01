Home Nation

'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Congress releases list of 'padyatris'; each Karnataka MLA to mobilise 5,000 people

The Congress on Thursday released the list of the leaders who will be taking part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress leaders D K Shivakumar, Jairam Ramesh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah and Digvijay Singh during a programme for the preparation of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Nine of 117 Congress leaders who will undertake a padyatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir with former party chief Rahul Gandhi will be from Rajasthan.

The yatra starting from September 7 will pass through Jhalawar, Kota, Dausa and Alwar districts of Rajasthan.

Among those who have been taken as representatives from Rajasthan are Shravan Kumar Gurjar, Jhabar Sherawat, Sitaram Lamba, Yogesh Kumar Meena, Ruby Khan, Vivek Bhatnagar, Jagdish Bishnoi and Shatrughan Sharma.

According to party sources, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, state party president Dotasara are also likely to join Rahul Gandhi during the Rajasthan leg of the yatra.

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Thursday said each party MLA in the state has been asked to mobilise 5,000 people for the "Bharat Jodo" march that will take place for 21 days in the state.

All sections of the society, also pro-Kannada groups, film personalities, writers, farmers and others are invited to participate in the march, in which citizens can register, he said.

The KPCC chief was speaking to reporters after an office-bearers meeting to discuss the march, which was attended by senior leaders like Jairam Ramesh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah among others.

Ramesh said the march will cover 3,570 km across 12 states starting September 7.

"This will be the Janata Ki Chintan yatra.There won't be speeches or slogans against the PM. It will be a silent march to understand the problems of the people," he said.

"Those quitting the party can leave. Some are already at the departure lounge, making statements. Those wanting to go can go and those speaking can speak. But, the march will not stop for any reason."

Noting that the march will be based on the Congress' ideology of secularism, Bharat Jodo planning group chief Digvijay Singh accused the BJP of indulging in 'communal politics'.

