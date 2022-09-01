Home Nation

Bharath Jado Yatra to be Congress' biggest political mobilisation: Jairam Ramesh

The meeting was held at the TNCC headquarters Sathyamoorthi Bhavan on Wednesday and was chaired by Jairam Ramesh and Congress leader Digvijay Singh.

Published: 01st September 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Jairam Ramesh addressing media

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AICC general secretary and former union minister Jairam Ramesh, while addressing reporters after a consultative meeting with TNCC functionaries, said the Congress’ proposed Bharath Jado Yatra would unite the country, unlike the yatras of the BJP, which, he said, divided people. The yatra would be live-steamed on a dedicated web portal.

Speaking to reporters later, he said Bharat Jodo Yatra would be the “biggest political mobilisation” undertaken by the Congress. Factors such as social polarisation, economic inequality, and concentration of powers with the Centre were reasons behind Rahul Gandhi’s embarking of the foot march.

On the difference between Bharat Jodo Yatra and the yatras took out by the BJP, he said Rahul Gandhi was not going to give speeches; he was going to listen to the public. “The BJP believes in Bharat todo (divide India) but the Congress believes in Bharat jodo (unite India),” he said and asserted that Rahul would cover the entire distance by foot.

“This is a public, open, and transparent exercise,” he said. Inviting other parties, Ramesh said: “Those who want to oppose the divisive and antipeople policies of the Union government can join the rally.” After addressing a massive public rally on September 7 in Kanniyakumari, Rahul will embark on the journey the next morning.

