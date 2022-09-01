BJP asks Bengal unit to work unitedly ahead of panchayat polls amid reports of infightings

Home Nation

Published: 01st September 2022

KOLKATA: The BJP asked its West Bengal unit to work unitedly ahead of next year's panchayat elections in the state, party leaders said.

Several senior BJP leaders, including state president Sukanta Majumdar and newly-appointed state in-charge Sunil Bansal, attended the 'Prashikshan Shivir' at a resort in Rajarhat in North 24 Parganas district.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh also participated in the concluding session.

"During the meeting, the central leadership said that the party has to work unitedly and keep aside internal differences. It should reflect collective leadership and collective responsibility. This message has to be percolated to the booth level," a senior state BJP leader said.

During the meeting, the BJP leaders stressed on the need to induct people who are willing to join the party, but maintained that a thorough screening process should be put in place.

"When a political party grows, leaders and workers from other parties do join it. Our leadership said we have to welcome them with open arms and should not be apprehensive about them," the state BJP leader said.

This was Bansal's first visit to the state after being given charge of the BJP's state unit.

His predecessor Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was in charge of the state since 2015, stopped visiting West Bengal after the party failed to win last year's assembly elections.

The meeting also assumes significance as the state BJP is plagued by infighting and exodus and is still licking its wounds after the assembly poll defeat.

The state unit has been fighting hard to keep its flock together after former Union minister Babul Supriyo, party MP Arjun Singh and five legislators, including its national vice president Mukul Roy, switched over to the TMC after the assembly elections.

