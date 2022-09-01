Home Nation

BJP will organise 'unity in diversity' festivals in all districts to mark PM Modi's birthday

The campaign will begin on Modi's birthday on September 17 and conclude on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Published: 01st September 2022 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP will organise "unity in diversity" festivals in all districts as part of its fortnight-long "seva" campaign to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

The campaign will begin on Modi's birthday on September 17 and conclude on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The BJP has formed an eight-member central panel led by its general secretary Arun Singh for monitoring the campaign, which will include activities such as blood donation camps, awareness programmes on water conservation and the vocal for local idea, and cleanliness drives.

The BJP has been celebrating Prime Minister Modi's birthday as 'Seva Diwas' (Day of Service) for several years by organising welfare activities across the country for a fortnight.

Singh, in a letter to the party's state unit, has given a set of instructions on different themes of the campaign.

According to the letter, BJP workers in districts will organise "unity in diversity" festivals and send a message of "Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat (One India, Great India)" among masses.

As part of the campaign, party functionaries in all state units will identify a state different from theirs and adopt its language and culture for a day.

All state units have been asked to update this and all other activities on the Namo app of the prime minister, and five best state units will be awarded for organising this festivals.

The party has also issued instructions for carrying out plantation drive, clealiness drive and awareness campaigns for water conservation, distributing equipment among disabled persons, promoting local products, and organising free health checkup camps.

As part of the campaign, BJP workers and people in general will be encouraged to use Khadi and local products on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP PM Modi
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp