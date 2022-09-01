Home Nation

Delhi Assembly passes confidence motion tabled by Arvind Kejriwal

Deputy speaker Rakhi Birla announced that since the motion is approved by all 59 MLAs and is not opposed by anyone, it is passed by the House.

Published: 01st September 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a special session of Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The confidence motion tabled in the Delhi Assembly by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a few days ago was passed in the House on Thursday, unopposed.

During the Assembly proceedings, Kejriwal said that his party is "hardcore honest" and none of its MLAs is ready to be poached even as, he alleged, that the BJP-ruled Centre tried to buy 40 AAP MLAs to topple the Delhi government. 

"All 59 MLAs except for Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel, who is currently in Canada, Satyender Jain, who is in jail and Naresh Balyan, who is in Australia at the moment, are present in the House and are in favour of the confidence motion," the CM said. 

He added that this has now proved that BJP's 'Operation Lotus' has failed in Delhi.  In the 70-member Delhi Assembly, AAP has 62 MLAs while BJP has eight. 

The confidence motion was brought in the House after the AAP alleged that the BJP is trying to buy its MLAs. The special session of the Assembly was called to discuss two issues of ongoing CBI probe into the excise policy and the BJP trying to poach MLAs under 'Operation Lotus'. 

Deputy speaker Rakhi Birla announced that since the motion is approved by all 59 MLAs and is not opposed by anyone, it is passed by the House. After, this the Assembly proceedings were adjourned indefinitely. 

