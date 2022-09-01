Cracks visible in Rajasthan Congress as Gehlot shows reluctance for Cong prez post

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Friction is developing in Rajasthan Congress over suggestions from within the party that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should make a move towards Delhi. Congress MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa, who is also the chairman of the State Scheduled Castes Commission, has upset the loyalists of Gehlot with his view that the chief minister should pitch for the post of the party’s national president, while Sachin Pilot replaces him as the CM.

Minister Udai Lal Anjana has hit out against Bairwa, saying such suggestions can prove damaging for the party. “The party has given a lot to Ashok Gehlot, now is the time for him to return it,” Bairwa said. He added, “Gehlot has been in politics for 40 years, during which he has held top positions for 20 years. Now if there is any talk of change in Rajasthan, then he should prepare a new line of successors and then move to Delhi.”

However, many are opposed to Pilot’s appointment as the CM as they are miffed over his attempts against the party two years ago. Talking about the issue, Bairwa said, “When Pilot revolted with 18 MLAs, the party brought them back and the problem was over. In the current situation, if he is made the chief minister, then what is the problem? The youth and Gurjar community are standing with him.”

Gehlot’s meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi last week set off a buzz about his move. Many in the Congress say he has been asked to shift to Delhi as the party’s national president or executive vice-president. Gehlot insists that Rahul Gandhi should take over the reins of the party.

In such a scenario, many Rajasthan ministers are angry over Bairwa’s remarks. Cooperatives Minister Udayalal Anjana said, “Sonia Gandhi is one of India’s frontline leaders and Ashok Gehlot is a senior leader. Who will become the president will be decided by all the big leaders.”

