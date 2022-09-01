Delhi Metro exhibition pays tribute to India's war heroes, charts DMRC growth story 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A permanent exhibition at a Delhi Metro station blending stories of courage and bravery displayed by Indian soldiers and the incredible journey of the urban transporter since its genesis 32 years ago was opened on Thursday.

Titled 'Veerta Aur Vikas', it also pays tribute to illustrious gallantry award recipients of the country, and was inaugurated at Rajouri Garden Metro Station on the Pink Line of the network.

The exhibition was opened by DMRC chief Vikas Kumar along with the family members of many gallantry award recipients such as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, Captain Vikram Batra who have laid down their lives for the country, a senior DMRC official said.

DMRC also felicitated some of the family members of five decorated gallantry award recipients -- PVC awardees Second Lieutenant Khetarpal and Capt Batra, Ashoka Chakra recipient Maj Mohit Sharma, Maha Vir Chakra awardee Capt Anuj Nayyar and Maha Vir Chakra awardee Capt Pratap Singh.

Nutan Batra Malik (Capt Batra's sister), R P Sharma and Sushila Sharma (parents of Maj Sharma), Mukesh Khetarpal (Second Lieutenant Khetarpal's brother), Shakti Singh (Capt Singh's brother) and Meena Nayyar (Capt Nayyar's mother) were present on the occasion, the senior official said.

Spread over a length of about 100 feet, the exhibition features 13 vibrant panels, and also showcases images of Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Vir Chakra.

Param Vir Chakra (PVC) is India's highest military decoration, awarded for displaying distinguished acts of valour during wartime.

"In this special exhibition, we have paid our respect and tribute to the brave gallantry award recipients from the armed forces who have displayed unprecedented courage and valour in the line of duty. Since the Delhi Metro is frequented by millions of people every day from all walks of life, we felt that their contributions should be documented and displayed at one of our stations so that the passengers can get to know about these incredible stories of courage and sacrifice for the nation," Kumar said.

Captain Batra, a young and brave officer, had caught the fancy of the nation and become an icon for his heroics in the Kargil War of 1999. He was awarded the PVC posthumously.

Second Lieutenant Khetrapal, a hero of the 1971 Indo-Pak War who also made the supreme sacrifice at a young age of 21, was awarded the PVC posthumously.

Other panels showcase India's journey of 75 years since Independence, and the major milestones achieved.

The exhibition also tells about the genesis of Delhi Metro and its eventful journey and incredible growth story in changing the paradigm of urban transportation in the national capital and beyond.

A panel on this theme, 'Genesis: Delhi Metro - From Ideas to Action', says the development of the Delhi Metro took 32 years from the time a mass rapid transit network was was first recommended.

"In 1969-70, the Central Road Research Institute carried out an extensive study on traffic and travel characteristics of Delhi, based on transport demand projection of 1981 and submitted its report," the panels says, in a timeline of Metro's journey.

Through specially designed panels, "we have tried to blend the stories of their courage and bravery and the incredible growth story of the Delhi Metro", DMRC officials said.

"Our nation, India, today stands as a proud example of what a thriving democracy can achieve if the people decide to stand together and work for the goodwill of the country. Overcoming a number of challenges, India is rapidly building world-class infrastructure and embracing new-age sustainable technologies. The success of the Delhi Metro is a glowing example of how we are capable of executing mammoth infrastructure projects oriented towards public good," the DMRC said.

However, this success story called India could not have been scripted, had our borders been unsafe, it said.

The DMRC also shared a glimpse of the exhibition with a small video clip on its Twitter handle.

"India's brave armed forces are guarding the nation with unparalleled commitment and valour to ensure that the rest of the nation is safe and focussed on development. Therefore, as a tribute to the gallantry award recipients of the Indian armed forces, who have shown exemplary courage to preserve the sovereignty and dignity of the nation, a permanent exhibition has been installed," the DMRC said.

Rajouri Garden is one of the busiest interchange stations of the Delhi Metro network. The exhibition has been strategically installed here so that a large number of people can see it.

Delhi Metro stations are being utilised as platforms for the promotion of India's rich culture and heritage. Many of these stations have exhibitions, displays and artworks depicting the history and cultural diversity of the nation.

This exhibition at Rajouri Garden is an important addition to the list of such stations, it said.

