Extreme weather conditions to intensify, say experts

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As massive floods impact Pakistan and parts of India, causing heavy loss of life and property, experts say that extreme events like flash floods due to heavy precipitation are expected to intensify in coming years with global warming impacting the track of the monsoon systems and they advocated for enhancing operational flood forecast in South Asia to contain the damages.

According to the IMD, 2022 has seen the second-highest extreme events since 1902. The latest countrywide rainfall data shows that only one-third of the states have received normal rainfall while the rest of the country (63 per cent) has seen either deficit or excess rainfall this monsoon season so far. This March, India saw the highest temperature in 122 years, impacting wheat production, and now experts fear that rice production in UP, Bihar, and Jharkhand could be affected due to deficient rain.

The stark images of the deluge in neighbouring Pakistan with houses being washed away, leaving hundreds dead and thousands homeless, and flooded streets of several big cities in the country, reflect the growing catastrophe due to the heating of the planet. On the contrary are images of drying up rivers and water channels in China and several European countries.

Reports say that Europe’s drought is set to become the worst in 500 years. Meteorologists are citing concerns over changes in the track of Monsoon weather systems across the country. The trend has become more and more visible in the last 4-5 years, with the 2022 season being the latest one. In fact, recent Pakistan floods have also been a result of this change.

“During the last six months, entire South Asia has been reporting a series of extreme weather events. While Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India have battled severe floods, China is reeling under massive drought-like conditions. These are big onsets of climate change. You would never know when we will be caught off guard no matter what we do, we will never be able to fully prove ourselves,” said Anjal Prakash, research director, Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business and IPCC lead author.

Monsoon in India has undergone several changes over the years. Most of the monsoon low-pressure areas or depressions are now travelling south of their position, across Central India keeping the rain restricted to the region. Most importantly, this also triggered massive flash floods in Sindh and Balochistan regions, which have reportedly claimed over 1000 lives.

Subimal Ghosh, Professor, IIT Bombay, and IPCC Working Group- I report lead author, says that the western Indian Ocean is warming at a high rate creating huge moisture flux that is resulting in extreme rainfall over the Indian landmass. He says that with such events set to increase, the focus should be on improving the rain early warning forecast system and evacuation strategy.

IMPACT OF GLOBAL WARMING

The latest countrywide rainfall data shows that only one-third of the states have received normal rainfall while the rest of the country (63%) has seen either deficit or excess rainfall this monsoon season so far.

According to the IMD, 2022 has seen the second-highest extreme weather events since 1902

This March, India saw the highest temperature in 122 years

The latest countrywide rainfall data shows that only one-third of the states have received normal rainfall.

500 reports say that Europe’s drought is set to become the worst in years

During the last six months, entire South Asia has been reporting a series of extreme weather events.

While Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India have battled severe floods, China is reeling under massive drought-like conditions.

The western Indian Ocean is warming at a high rate

Experts say that extreme events like flash floods due to heavy precipitation are expected to intensify in coming years

