Home Nation

India lodged over 5,100 offences against State in 2021; 8,600 pending investigations: Data

The cases showed a decline in 2021 when compared to 2020 and 2019, which saw 5,613 and 7,656 filed, the National Crime Records Bureau's 'Crime In India - 2021' report showed.

Published: 01st September 2022 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 11:05 PM   |  A+A-

FIR (Express Illustration)

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India lodged 5,164 cases of offences against the State, including those under sedition, the Official Secrets Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in 2021 with an average of 14 cases every day, according to latest government data.

The cases showed a decline in 2021 when compared to 2020 and 2019, which saw 5,613 and 7,656 filed, the National Crime Records Bureau's 'Crime In India - 2021' report showed.

The NCRB functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Besides 5,164 new such cases, 8,600 cases pending investigation were carried forward from previous year and three cases were reopened for probe.

This pushed the total number of cases pending investigations in 2021 to 13,767, the NCRB's annual report showed.

Of the total such cases last year, 79.2 per cent were registered under The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (4,089 cases) followed by 814 cases (15.8 per cent) under The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, data showed.

The average charge-sheeting rate across the country stood at 78 per cent in 2021, according to the official data.

The maximum cases under the broader 'offences against the State' category were lodged in Uttar Pradesh with 1,862 cases in 2021, down from 2,217 in 2020 and 2,107 in 2019, the report stated.

UP was followed by Tamil Nadu (654), Assam (327), Jammu and Kashmir (313) and West Bengal (274) among the states that lodged the highest number of offences against the state.

Delhi lodged 18 such cases in 2021, the data showed.

In 2021, across India, a total of 76 cases of sedition (under IPC 124A), 814 cases under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and 55 cases under the Official Secrets Act (OAS) were lodged.

The maximum offences against the State were lodged under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (4,078 cases), the NCRB data showed.

The maximum cases of sedition were reported from Andhra Pradesh (29) followed by Manipur and Nagaland (7 each), Haryana (5), Delhi (4), and Uttar Pradesh and Assam (3 each), it added.

The maximum cases of UAPA were reported from Manipur (157) followed by Assam (95), Jharkhand (86), Uttar Pradesh (83), Jammu and Kashmir (289).

Delhi lodged five cases of UAPA in 2021, the NCRB report showed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sedition UAPA Official Secrets Act National Crime Records Bureau
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp