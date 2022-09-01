Jharkhand: 11 students booked for beating up teacher for low exam score

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Ranchi: Eleven students of a school in Dumka have been booked for allegedly beating up a teacher and two other staffers after they failed in their Class 9 board exam. The students of Paharia Residential School at Gopikandar were allegedly angry after their practical marks were not added in final score. The students also made a video of the incident, which shows the staffers tied to a tree outside the school, while some children shout that it should be made viral so that others come to know about what is happening there. The employees were released later. The incident took place on Monday, but the FIR was lodged on Tuesday by the teacher, Kumar Suman, and clerk, Sonaram Chowre. “The principal, Ramdev Prasad Keshari, has also been named in the FIR, alleging that the incident took place on his behest,” said police officer Nityanand Bhokta. According to students, 36 of them appeared for Class 9 board exam, which were introduced this year. The results were declared last Saturday. The students who failed met Keshari, who said the result was prepared by his predecessor, Suman. Students then met Suman and Chowde but both apparently refused to show them the answer papers. “The students said they were given very less marks in practical exams and they didn’t receive an adequate response from their teachers,” Block Education Extension Officer Surendra Hembrom said.