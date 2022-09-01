Home Nation

Jharkhand girl attacked with acid undergoes surgery at AIIMS Delhi

The girl suffered more than 30 per cent burns in her face, neck, arms and back, the sources said.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The 17-year-old girl from Jharkhand's Chatra district who suffered serious burns in an acid attack underwent a surgery at the AIIMS here on Thursday and her condition remained critical, sources said.

She was airlifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for better treatment on Wednesday.

She is admitted in the ICU of the Burns and Plastic Surgery Block at the AIIMS.

She underwent a surgery on Thursday and her condition remained critical, the sources said.

The teenaged girl was attacked on August 5 and was being treated at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi.

A medical board of the state government-run hospital referred her to AIIMS, New Delhi on Tuesday after examining various test reports, an official of the health facility said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had directed officials concerned to extend all support to the girl and her family.

The government has already provided Rs 1 lakh to the girl's family as assistance, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

"Sister Kajal has been sent to Burn Ward of AIIMS Trauma Centre, New Delhi. Praying to God that she returns soon after recovery," Soren had retweeted a post by state Health Minister Banna Gupta.

The girl's mother, who was also injured in the attack, said, "Stringent punishment should be given to the accused who resides around 2.5 km from our village Dhebo. He was harassing my daughter for the last two-three months."

The accused has been arrested.

