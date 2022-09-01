Home Nation

Kanhaiya Kumar, Pawan Khera among 'Bharat Yatris' to walk 3,500 km during Congress' foot march

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will flag off the yatra with a rally from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu in the evening of September 7.

Published: 01st September 2022 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Pawan Khera and former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla feature in a tentative list of "Bharat Yatris", who will walk throughout the 3,500-km stretch of the party's Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir "Bharat Jodo Yatra" starting September 7.

Former Youth Congress president Keshav Chandra Yadav and Vaibhav Walia, secretary of the communication department of the Uttarakhand Congress, besides a host of other young leaders will walk all along the yatra.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will flag off the yatra with a rally from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu in the evening of September 7.

Gandhi will also walk for most part of the yatra while taking breaks for canvassing for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections.

The Congress has drawn up a tentative list that features 117 leaders categorised as "Bharat Yatris".

Chairman of the yatra organising committee Digvijaya Singh had earlier explained the concept of Bharat Yatris, saying they will walk the entire stretch of 3,500 km passing through 12 states.

Kanhaiya Kumar is a former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) and Khera is the chairman of the Congress's media department.

A number of women workers and leaders of the party will also be Bharat Yatris, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanhaiya Kumar Pawan Khera Bharat Yatris Bharat Jodo Yatra Congress Vijay Inder Singla
India Matters
OPINION | How Bihar may impact 2024 Lok Sabha poll results
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
'Use and throw' culture seems to have influenced matrimonial relationships in Kerala: High Court
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Roys says Adani needs IT approval for the conversion of warrants into stake in NDTV
(Express Illustrations)
Man booked under POCSO Act after police find estranged wife was minor at wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp