Home Nation

Malegaon blast case: Explosive material placed below two-wheeler's seat, says expert in court

The expert had last month recorded his testimony as a witness in the case before special National Investigation Agency Judge AK Lahoti, the details of which were made available recently.

Published: 01st September 2022 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Malegaon blast case accused Prasad Purohit (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The chemical analysis expert who had examined the motorcycle that was allegedly owned by BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and was used in the September 2008 Malegaon blast told the special NIA court here that, in his observation, the explosive material was placed below the seat of the two-wheeler.

The expert had last month recorded his testimony as a witness in the case before special National Investigation Agency Judge AK Lahoti, the details of which were made available recently.

Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur is one of the accused in the blast case, in which six persons were killed and 90 were injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

While replying to a question of one of the defence lawyers, the witness said it was not correct to say he carried out the analysis with a prejudiced mind and at the instance of police.

He also denied the analysis was not conducted properly.

"It was my observation that explosive material was put below the seat of the LML bike (allegedly belonging to Thakur)," the witness said, adding that he did not find any cavity below the seat of the two-wheeler.

During his examination-in-chief by the special public prosecutor, the witness had said he had found the vehicle in seriously damaged condition when he reached the spot after the incident.

"I observed the fuel tank of the bike had blown off. It was lying some feet away from the spot. The seat cover and dickey (motorcycle's side box) was blown off. Its spare parts were scattered around the spot. The fuel that was coming out of the motorcycle was lying around the spot," he said.

Only the front plastic portion of the two-wheeler was intact, and just the front number plate was visible, he said, adding that he also found another two-wheeler that was not damaged to a great extent, but had holes in the fuel tank and some parts of the body.

He also observed there was one bicycle lying between the two motorcycles.

The witness further said there was a cycle store in the vicinity and found three cycles lying in damaged condition with some blood beneath them, while another cycle also was found in the area.

More than 260 witnesses have been examined in the case until now, of which 25 have turned hostile.

Apart from Thakur, the other accused in the case include Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, Sudhakar Diwedi, Major Ramesh Upadhyay (retired), Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni, all of whom are out on bail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pragya Singh Thakur Malegaon blast NIA
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp