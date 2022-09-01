MP: Three security guards murdered in Sagar in 72 hours; evoke memories of Raman Raghav
While the killings caused panic and also led to speculation about the involvement of a serial killer, police officials on Thursday said it would be too early to jump to any conclusion.
Published: 01st September 2022 11:18 PM | Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 08:25 AM | A+A A-
BHOPAL: A serial killer seems to be targeting security guards in Sagar city, with three chowkidars murdered on consecutive nights. They died due to head injuries caused by heavy objects, including stone, hammer and wooden handle of a spade.
The first killing happened late night on August 28, as Kalyan Lodhi, 57, a security guard at a factory was murdered in Cantt area. A day later, Shambhu Narayan Dubey (60) working at the Arts and Commerce College was killed while on duty.
The police recovered near Dubey’s body, a cell-phone (with no SIM card) which belonged to Lodhi. The third victim, Mangal Ahirwar, worked at a construction site in Moti Nagar. DSP Tarun Nayak has declared Rs 20,000 bounty. MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said night patrolling has been intensified.