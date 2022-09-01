Home Nation

MP: Three security guards murdered in Sagar in 72 hours; evoke memories of Raman Raghav

While the killings caused panic and also led to speculation about the involvement of a serial killer, police officials on Thursday said it would be too early to jump to any conclusion.

Published: 01st September 2022 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  A serial killer seems to be targeting security guards in Sagar city, with three chowkidars murdered on consecutive nights. They died due to head injuries caused by heavy objects, including stone, hammer and wooden handle of a spade.

The first killing happened late night on August 28, as Kalyan Lodhi, 57, a security guard at a factory was murdered in Cantt area.  A day later, Shambhu Narayan Dubey (60) working at the Arts and Commerce College was killed while on duty.

The police recovered near Dubey’s body, a cell-phone (with no SIM card) which belonged to Lodhi. The third victim, Mangal Ahirwar, worked at a construction site in Moti Nagar. DSP Tarun Nayak has declared Rs 20,000 bounty. MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said night patrolling has been intensified.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh murders serial killers Raman Raghav
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp