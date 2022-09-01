Home Nation

Owaisi attacks Yogi government's move to conduct survey of unrecognized madrassas

According to Article 30 of the Constitution, a fundamental right is available (for minorities) to set up an educational institution of choice, he said.

Published: 01st September 2022 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday found fault with Uttar Pradesh's government's decision to conduct a survey of unrecognized madrassas in the northern state, alleging that the move was meant to harass Muslims.

"The government has no right to interfere in the functioning of these madrassas as they are private-run, not recognised as per the madrassa board and do not receive any aid from the government," he claimed.

"Private madrassas, neither have any dealing with the government nor does the government provide funds to them. Those recognised by the madrassa board have a connection to the government," he told reporters here.

According to Article 30 of the Constitution, a fundamental right is available (for minorities) to set up an educational institution of choice, he said.

The AIMIM leader alleged that the UP government has not been paying the salaries in the madrassas associated with the madrassa board for the last four years, he claimed.

He termed the government's survey as "mini NRC".

Responding to the allegations of anti-national activities vis-a-vis some madrassas, Owaisi said it is shamelessness as the same madrassas got independence for the country and they are now being looked at with suspicion.

This comes at a time when 75 years of Independence is being celebrated, he said.

Alleging that neither the NDA government at the Centre nor the Yogi Adityanath government in UP was paying salaries to teachers in Madrassas associated with the Madrassa board, he sought to know why the UP government wanted to conduct the survey of private Madrassas.

"Your only purpose is harassing, defaming Muslims, Islam," he said.

Owaisi hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments that all those in the RSS were "not bad" and there are many who "do not support BJP".

In 2003 too, she had called RSS 'Patriots' and in turn the Sangh called her as Durga, he recalled.

"When elections came, then secularism started. Now, she is saying there are good people in RSS. We would like to tell Mamata Banerjee for how long you will hoodwink Muslims in India and Bengal?" he asked.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on Wednesday announced its decision to conduct a survey of unrecognized madrassas in the state to gather information about number of teachers, curriculum, and basic facilities available there, among others.

Minister of State for Minority Affairs Danish Azad Ansari said that the state government will conduct the survey as per the requirement of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in connection with the availability of basic facilities to the students in madrassas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM BJP
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp