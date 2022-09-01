PM Modi to inaugurate 2-day Science Conclave at Ahmedabad on September 10

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aimed at creating a mechanism to facilitate smooth dissemination of information and data between the Centre and States, the 2-day Science Conclave of science and technology ministers, scientists and technocrats of India's all states will begin at Ahmedabad on September 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consented to inaugurate this conclave, which will first of its kind with an aim to increase the easy exchange of data and science and technology-related developments and innovations. Union minister of state(Independent Charge) of Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday after chairing a high-level meeting related to the Science Conclave here said that conclave will focus on new technologies relevant to each of the different States and UTs and their optimum application for "ease of living". "The meet will also help break silos between the Centre and the States while strengthening Science Technology & Innovation (STI) ecosystem through greater synergy across the country", the minister claimed. He further added that ministers of related ministries from 28 states, administrators of 8 UTs, key officials from states like chief secretaries, principal secretaries in-charge of S&T in the states and all science secretaries to the Government of India would be attending this conclave. The Minister said, in the true spirit of cooperative federalism, the Centre will assist the states in formulating their state Science and Technology and Information policies. He said further: "The states must be able to explore solutions to their local problems through Science and Technology and interventions. The Centre will render all support in exploring such solutions by connecting them to knowledge institutions and experts". But the minister lamented that some states and UTs have weak bases in science and technology and institutional strength. Dwelling on the broad agenda of the Science Conclave (SC), the minister said that the conclave will be aiming at fostering proactive engagements between the Centre and States in related fields, capacity building of scientists, technologists and professionals from each state in key technology areas.