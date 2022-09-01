Home Nation

Poshan Maah: Promotion of indigenous toys, growth measurement drives among focus areas

The Ministry of Women and Child Development is celebrating the fifth Rashtriya Poshan Maah from September 1 to 30.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government's month-long special nutrition campaign, Rashtriya Poshan Maah, which got underway on Thursday, will focus on the promotion of indigenous toys for learning, gender-sensitive rainwater conservation at anganwadis and growth measurement drives.

This year the objective is to trigger Poshan Maah through gram panchayats as "Poshan Panchayats" with key focus on 'women and health' and 'child and education', WCD Minister Smriti Irani said.

In a meeting with anganwadis from across the country, Irani said the month-long event will witness intensive activities across the country for awareness about nutrition at the ground level through sensitisation drives, outreach programmes, identification drives, camps and fairs with special focus on pregnant and lactating women, children below six years and adolescent girls, in order to realise the vision of 'Swasth Bharat'.

At the panchayat level, she said, awareness activities will be conducted by local functionaries.

Poshan Panchayat Committees will work closely with field level workers -- anganwadi workers, accredited social health activists (ASHAs) and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) -- to support problem solving and enabling service delivery.

She said awareness drives on anganwadi services and good health practices will also be organised.

Growth measurement drives will be conducted to bring more beneficiaries under the ambit of anganwadi services.

Growth measurement drives under Swasth Balak Spardha will be conducted by States with the help of AWWs, AWHs, ASHA, district functionaries and agencies such as Lions Club, Rotary Club, etc., she added.

Health camps for anaemia check-ups will be especially organised at Anganwadi centres for adolescent girls.

Further, land will also be identified for Nutri-Gardens or Poshan Vatikas at or near Anganwadi centres.

Also, special focus will be given on the importance of rainwater conservation among women at anganwadi centres and on traditional foods in tribal areas for healthy mothers and children.

Under the state-level activities, 'Amma ki Rasoi' or grandmother's kitchen of traditional nutritious recipes will be organised.

Extensive efforts will be made to link traditional foods with local festivals during the month.

A national-level toy-creation workshop will also be organised to promote the use of indigenous and local toys for learning in Anganwadi centres.

In states and Union territories, authorities will carry out various thematic activities and spread the message of the importance of holistic nutrition throughout the month to ensure a healthier future for women and children.

"Rashtriya Poshan Maah serves as a platform to bring focus to the discourse of nutrition and good health. In the 5th Rashtriya Poshan Maah the aim is to convert Jan Andolan into Jan Bhagidari to fulfil the Hon'ble PM's vision of a Suposhit Bharat," Irani said.

