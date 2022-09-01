Recruitment scam: CBI probe sought

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The kingpin of the cheating racket in recruitment exams in Uttarakhand has given sleepless nights to several political leaders, including a former Congress chief minister and some sitting ministers.

As of Tuesday, the state’s special police force (STF) has made 29 arrests in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) recruitment scam. Several leaders, including former CM Harish Rawat and Trivendra Singh Rawat, former assembly speaker Govind Singh Kunjwal and Premchand Agarwal have been somewhat uncomfortable with the STF’s action in the last two days.

Former assembly speaker Govind Singh Kunjwal’s letter went viral on social media, triggering an uproar over how the speaker made appointments of his relatives and loved ones on undated plain paper through the backdoor in the assembly.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded a probe by the CBI and the ED into recruitment scams in the state. AAP state coordinator Jot Singh Bisht on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the continuing scams in the state.

DEHRADUN: The kingpin of the cheating racket in recruitment exams in Uttarakhand has given sleepless nights to several political leaders, including a former Congress chief minister and some sitting ministers. As of Tuesday, the state’s special police force (STF) has made 29 arrests in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) recruitment scam. Several leaders, including former CM Harish Rawat and Trivendra Singh Rawat, former assembly speaker Govind Singh Kunjwal and Premchand Agarwal have been somewhat uncomfortable with the STF’s action in the last two days. Former assembly speaker Govind Singh Kunjwal’s letter went viral on social media, triggering an uproar over how the speaker made appointments of his relatives and loved ones on undated plain paper through the backdoor in the assembly. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded a probe by the CBI and the ED into recruitment scams in the state. AAP state coordinator Jot Singh Bisht on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the continuing scams in the state.