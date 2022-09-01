Setback to AAP Gujarat dream as ally BTP may part ways

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Party has got a big blow ahead of assembly elections with the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) announcing that it will contest all 182 seats in Gujarat. On May 1, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal announced a pre-poll alliance with BTP and also addressed his first public rally in South Gujarat. Now, if the BTP fields candidates for all the assembly seats, the alliance with the AAP will be in jeopardy.

Sources say a major reason for the conflict is the alleged neglect of the BTP by the AAP. The former is angry that the AAP election campaign does not mention BTP as an ally. The BTP’s election symbol — auto-rickshaw — and photos of BTP leaders are not seen in the combined campaign material.

A leader said on condition of anonymity that “an important reason for BTP’s displeasure is that no discussion was held with BTP before AAP announced the candidates”. According to sources, the BTP-AAP pact said BTP would lead the alliance in the tribal reserved and rural seats of South Gujarat. Also, AAP would help BTP with resources. However, BTP feels that they are not valued in the alliance.

BTP’s national president Mahesh Vasava said, “It is not that there is only AAP in Gujarat. Many parties are talking to Chhotu Bhai for an alliance, so we would fight on 182 seats.” “We have never fought in an alliance except in 2017. Seven times we have won assembly elections. When we allied with the AAP, it had no penetration in Gujarat. However, Chhotu Bhai (BTP founder) is a well-known leader,” Vasava said.

He added, “We will ally with those who openly support us on the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, implementation of PESA Act, along with the formation of a Tribal Advisory Council headed by a tribal leader.” Though Kejriwal announced the alliance with BTP at a public meeting, Gujarat AAP leaders now deny they had any official tie-up with BTP.

AAP spokesperson Yogesh Jadwani said, “We never announced an alliance with BTP. We only supported it on issues related to tribals.” AAP originally allied with BTP to fast-track its outreach to tribals, who comprise 16-17 per cent of the state’s population. In the 2017 assembly elections, BTP bagged two of the 27 reserved seats for scheduled tribes in Gujarat. Congress won 15, one went to an independent, and the remaining 11 went to the BJP.

According to sources, Congress is also in touch with BTP. Both were allies in the last elections, but a botch-up ensued. BTP’s original share was 10 seats. Still, Congress fielded its candidates in four of them. Some Congress candidates rebelled against the alliance and contested three other BTP seats. Eventually, BTP managed to win two seats Jhagadia and Dediapada.

AHMEDABAD: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Party has got a big blow ahead of assembly elections with the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) announcing that it will contest all 182 seats in Gujarat. On May 1, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal announced a pre-poll alliance with BTP and also addressed his first public rally in South Gujarat. Now, if the BTP fields candidates for all the assembly seats, the alliance with the AAP will be in jeopardy. Sources say a major reason for the conflict is the alleged neglect of the BTP by the AAP. The former is angry that the AAP election campaign does not mention BTP as an ally. The BTP’s election symbol — auto-rickshaw — and photos of BTP leaders are not seen in the combined campaign material. A leader said on condition of anonymity that “an important reason for BTP’s displeasure is that no discussion was held with BTP before AAP announced the candidates”. According to sources, the BTP-AAP pact said BTP would lead the alliance in the tribal reserved and rural seats of South Gujarat. Also, AAP would help BTP with resources. However, BTP feels that they are not valued in the alliance. BTP’s national president Mahesh Vasava said, “It is not that there is only AAP in Gujarat. Many parties are talking to Chhotu Bhai for an alliance, so we would fight on 182 seats.” “We have never fought in an alliance except in 2017. Seven times we have won assembly elections. When we allied with the AAP, it had no penetration in Gujarat. However, Chhotu Bhai (BTP founder) is a well-known leader,” Vasava said. He added, “We will ally with those who openly support us on the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, implementation of PESA Act, along with the formation of a Tribal Advisory Council headed by a tribal leader.” Though Kejriwal announced the alliance with BTP at a public meeting, Gujarat AAP leaders now deny they had any official tie-up with BTP. AAP spokesperson Yogesh Jadwani said, “We never announced an alliance with BTP. We only supported it on issues related to tribals.” AAP originally allied with BTP to fast-track its outreach to tribals, who comprise 16-17 per cent of the state’s population. In the 2017 assembly elections, BTP bagged two of the 27 reserved seats for scheduled tribes in Gujarat. Congress won 15, one went to an independent, and the remaining 11 went to the BJP. According to sources, Congress is also in touch with BTP. Both were allies in the last elections, but a botch-up ensued. BTP’s original share was 10 seats. Still, Congress fielded its candidates in four of them. Some Congress candidates rebelled against the alliance and contested three other BTP seats. Eventually, BTP managed to win two seats Jhagadia and Dediapada.