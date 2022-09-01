Stop ‘bulldozer raj’ and deal with anti-national elements legally: Assam MP Maulana Ajmal

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal has asked the state’s BJP-led government to stop “bulldozer raj” and deal with anti-national elements in a legal manner. “If somebody is found doing something wrong, go by the law. Arrest him, jail him or hang him. We will have nothing to say. But stop this bulldozer raj,” Ajmal, the chief of minority-based All India United Democratic Front, told journalists. He urged the government not to demolish madarsas, saying they are public properties.

In the past month, the government has brought down three madarsas for reasons including sheltering Islamic fundamentalists. Altogether 37 alleged operatives of terror organisations al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent and Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team have been arrested.

Ajmal said he was certain that the BJP is carrying out demolitions keeping an eye on the Lok Sabha elections. “The BJP needs per cent of the Muslim votes in 2024 to be able to retain power at the Centre. So it will do all things possible to scare the Muslims and get votes,” he added.

On Wednesday, the Bongaigaon administration demolished a madarsa saying it was being used for activities without proper documents. The action was taken after Mufti Hafizur Rahman, a teacher, was arrested for his alleged involvement in “jihadi” activities. Recently, the state government handed the cases of arrested “jihadis” to NIA, which filed a chargesheet against eight of them two days ago.

Assam team to visit TN to see captive jumbo

The Assam government will on Friday send a four-member team to Tamil Nadu to inspect the condition of Joymala, the elephant that has allegedly been subjected to torture at a temple. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met with top officials on Thursday to discuss the issue. Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Hirdesh Mishra will lead the team.

