US miffed over India’s participation in Vostok military drills in Russia

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The US has expressed its displeasure over India taking part in the Vostok 2022 drills which are taking part in Vladivostok at present. “The United States has concerns about any country exercising with Russia – while Russia wages a unprovoked brutal war against Ukraine. But of course every participating country will make its own decisions,’’ said US Press Secretary Jean Pierre.

Pierre said this on being questioned about the US view on India’s taking part in the exercise, given that India partners with US. Meanwhile, India’s military delegation – which comprised 75 members – has already reached Russia and will be taking part in military exercises along with China amongst other nations.

Meanwhile, the Vostok 2022 military exercises will be held from September 1 to 7 in different locations in the Far East and the Sea of Japan and involve more than 50,000 troops from China, India and several other countries.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the exercises will allow the armies of the countries that are taking part to practice defensive and offensive operations at seven training grounds of the Eastern Military District and in maritime and coastal area of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan.

The Vostok 2022 exercises are expected to bring together over 50,000 troops, will utilise 5,000 types of armaments and military hardware, 140 aircraft, 60 combat ships, gunboats and support vessels.

The countries taking part include India, China, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Syria amongst other countries.

Last year, India attended Exercise ZAPAD 2021 drills in Russia in which 17 countries including China and Pakistan took part.

The Russian defence ministry stated earlier that during the drills the participating forces would practice measures to maintain military security in the eastern region.

