Yadukul Renaissance Mission: Shivpal Yadav announces formation of new outfit

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia founder Shivpal Yadav on Thursday announced formation of a new organisation for the Yadav community, and said it will fight for the cause of social justice.

Yadav said the organisation -- Yadukul Renaissance Mission -- was not for or against any political party.

While Shivpal Yadav is the patron of the organisation, former MP from Sambhal DP Yadav is its president while writer Vishwatma is founder member of the Mission.

Asked if the Mission is aimed against the Samajwadi Party, Shivpal Yadav told a press conference, "The Mission is not against or in favour of any political party nor is it against any political organisation. We are for the unison of the community."

He went on to say that the Mission will work for social uplift of backward communities including Yadav, Kurmi, Lodhi and others.

Starting from Uttar Pradesh, the Mission will cover other states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

Shivpal Yadav said that farmers, youngsters and people of other backward communities have huge challenges before them.

The Mission will aim at educating and uniting people of these groups.

To a question, Shivpal Yadav said, "We want netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) to contest election. We campaigned for him in the last election and will ensure his victory in the next election too."

President of the Mission DP Yadav said the mission is not for division but unison.

"In the history of 'Yadukul' many communities are its part and we want to unite all of them."

The Mission will fight for a list of demands including, caste census, Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army, government jobs for the youth, monthly assistance of Rs 8000 to the unemployed etc."

Yadavs are considered as the core vote bank of the Samajwadi Party and the formation of new outfit is seen as an obvious attempt to woo the community.

Shivpal Yadav had recently parted ways with his nephew and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, months after both leaders came together for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

He formed the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia in 2018.

