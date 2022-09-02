112 Jharkhand blocks facing drought-like conditions, CM reviews situation

By PTI

RANCHI: A total of 112 out of the total 264 blocks in Jharkhand are facing a drought-like situation, an official said on Friday.

Another 131 blocks are witnessing drought-like conditions due to scanty rainfall during the early monsoon months, he said.

The overall sowing coverage in the state remained at 37.19% and the paddy sowing coverage was recorded at 30% against the target to date, the official said.

The figures were disclosed during a review meeting on the situation by Chief Minister Hemant Soren here.

The chief minister took stock of the situation and directed the officials to prepare a detailed plan at the earliest to provide relief to the people living in rural areas, livestock farmers and labourers from drought, the official said.

Soren asked officers to send teams to Santhal Parganas and Palamu divisions to evaluate the situation as many areas there are facing water crisis for agriculture, drinking and livestock, he said.

The chief minister also directed to pay special attention to ensure that there is no migration of farmers and labourers from the state due to the drought-like situation.

He directed the drafting of a plan so that farmers and labourers could be employed, the official added.

