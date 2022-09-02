After securing ties with Sambhaji Brigade, Uddhav gears up for legacy war over Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai's civic body on Friday said it had received applications from the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena to "book" the sprawling Shivaji Park for a Dussehra rally.

The rally, possibly the most important event of Shiv Sena's political calendar, has been taking place for several decades but has two claimants this time due to the split in the Sena following a rebellion by Chief Minister Shinde in June."

"We have received two applications last month for booking Shivaji Park for the Dussehra rally. The first application was of the Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena on August 22 and the second was from the Shinde group just before Ganesh festival," a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official told PTI.

No decision has been taken on the two applications, the official said on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray had said that his party would hold the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park as before, while his son and former minister Aaditya Thackeray had alleged the party's application for nod for the rally was facing hurdles from authorities.

The first Dussehra rally was held in 1966 and was addressed by Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, whose fiery speeches have since come to signify the event.

It is attended by party workers from across the state.

Meanwhile, the Uddhav faction and Sambhaji Brigade on Friday announced that they will come out with a common minimum programme (CMP) in the coming days and undertake political and other activities.

Addressing a joint press conference here, the Maratha outfit's state vice president Suhas Rane and the Sena spokesman Chintamani Kharkhanis said both the parties have laid their differences to rest and have come together for the benefit of the state.

The future action plans will be discussed in meetings with Thackeray and the outfit's president Manoj Akhre, they said.

"We will constitute district committees and hold Shiv Samvad rallies across the state," they said.

Rane further said that the brigade believes and supports the Hindutva promoted by Prabhodhankar Thackeray and hence, has joined hands with the Shiv Sena.

"We are not keen on seat sharing in the coming elections, but want to do some constructive work in the state along with the Shiv Sena," he said.

The Shiv Sena's Thane district president Kedar Dighe said the party always believes in constructive politics.

