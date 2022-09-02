Home Nation

Allahabad HC to hear plea to cancel Union minister Ajay Mishra's bail in 2000 murder case on September 6

Mishra, who is the minister of state for home, had faced trial for the murder of a youth, Prabhat Gupta, in 2000 and the court had acquitted him in 2004, after which the State filed the appeal.

Published: 02nd September 2022 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ajay Mishra

Union Minister Ajay Mishra (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court will hear a plea on September 6 seeking the cancellation of the bail bond of Union minister Ajay Mishra in connection with a murder in Lakhmipur Kheri more than 20 years ago.

Mishra, who is the minister of state for home, had faced trial for the murder of a youth, Prabhat Gupta, in 2000 and the court had acquitted him in 2004, after which the State filed the appeal.

Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Renu Agrawal directed that the application filed by the victim's side be put up with a record of the appeal which is already listed for hearing on September 6.

It has been stated in the application that Mishra is not cooperating in the final hearing of the state appeal and hence, the court should cancel his bail bond and take him into custody till the state appeal is finally decided.

On the previous hearing, the Lucknow Bench of the court had deferred the hearing on the plea that Mishra had moved before the chief justice seeking transfer of hearing to Allahabad bench from the Lucknow bench.

The chief justice, however, rejected the transfer plea saying that the ground of his lawyer's inability to come to Lucknow was not sufficient.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allahabad High Court Ajay Mishra
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp