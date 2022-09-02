Anxious over agitations, Gujarat government forms panel to resolve complaints

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The BJP government in Gujarat, beset by a string of recent agitations, has set up a committee of five ministers to resolve issues that can otherwise trigger protests in the state which shortly faces assembly polls. The move is seen as an effort to derail attempts by the opposition to fuel protests to demean the government.

As a part of this exercise, the “Gujarat government has formed a committee of five ministers, which has been entrusted with the responsibility of winding up the various agitations going on,” according to a government statement. The committee comprises ministers Jitu Vaghani, Rishikesh Patel, Kanubhai Desai, Harsh Sanghvi and Brijesh Merja.

As elections come closer, various state government employees’ groups began to grill the government for their demands. The police personnel were the first to launch an agitation. In no time, on August 14, the government announced a Rs 550 crore package for the police force.

On Thursday, RSS body Bharatiya Kisan Sangh staged a protest in Kutch and Banskantha districts over the pending issues of farmers in the state. Their main demand is the availability of power at a uniform rate to the farmers. Those with horsepower connections should not be charged more. They have been protesting for one month across Gujarat.

A similar protest was launched by 9,000 panchayat Talati-cum-Mantri (clerks) of the Panchayati raj department. The demands were related to their service and salaries. Sources said due to this issue, Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi had to leave the portfolio recently. The government eventually accepted their demand and the protests have stopped for now.

Ex-servicemen from Gujarat also agitated for over six months for demands such as higher compensation for martyrs’ kin. The government recently increased the compensation from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Around 26,000 healthcare workers were also on strike since August 8 under the banner of Gujarat State Health Employees’ Federation. Though the health minister has assured them of their demands being considered, the agitation is on.

The Gujarat State Employees’ Coordination Committee has also started a Social media campaign for the implementation of pay revision, end of the contract system, etc. All these protests are pressurising the government before the elections. It is being said that these agitations are spreading the message that there is a lot of anti-incumbency against the government. The government is apprehensive that opposition parties may smell a political opportunity and back these agitations.

Sources suggest Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aware of the situation and, during his visit to the state BJP office last Sunday, asked for meaningful engagements with the protesters by this month-end.

Protesting in the state

Police personnel

Farmers

Talati-cum-Mantri (clerks) of Panchayat department

Ex-army servicemen

Healthcare workers of different cadres

Gujarat state employees

