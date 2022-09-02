Home Nation

Attack on Christians: Supreme Court asks MHA to verify reports

The apex court has granted two months time for the purpose of carrying out the exercise of verification.

Published: 02nd September 2022 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to seek verification reports from the states of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana with regards to the steps that have been taken by the state’s law enforcement agencies in respect of alleged attacks against Christian community. 

The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli asked the Chief Secretary of eight states to furnish information to the MHA on aspects such as registration of FIR, status of investigation, arrest made and chargesheets filed. 

The apex court has granted two months time for the purpose of carrying out the exercise of verification. It also observed that by issuance of directions to the State Governments and the Centre to undertake exercise, the court was not expressing any opinion on the veracity of the allegations in the plea.  The court’s order came in a plea filed by National Solidarity Forum that had sought for setting up of SIT of officers from outside the States with regards to alleged attacks against Christian’s for registering FIR’s, conducting criminal investigations and prosecuting offenders. The petition had argued that violence against Christian’s was rising owing to the failure of the State machinery to protect its own citizens.

The Centre told the court it should not entertain the PIL based on “self-serving reports” as it could have wider ramifications. “We need to separate grain from the chaff, even though we believe that an attack on individuals does not mean it is an attack on the community. We need to verify the claims of any such incident claimed in the public interest litigation (PIL),” a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said. Deprecating the court’s stand, the Centre contended 162 of the cases mentioned in the PIL have been found to be fake on verification at the ground level.

Responding to the contention, the bench said, “This is a PIL and we are starting with a presumption that what is being claimed may be true.  “We can have a verification exercise and start with at least 4-5 states and ask the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to submit a report after collating the data on what action has been taken on such incidents of violence, status of FIRs and arrests made and whether any charge sheet has been filed in these cases or not.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suprem Court MHA Attack Christian community
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp