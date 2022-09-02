Home Nation

Authorities act to stop spread of disease as flood waters in Varanasi recede

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW/VARANASI: As the flood waters in Varanasi recede, local authorities are shifting focus on preventing the spread of water-borne diseases.

In Varanasi, 15 workers are deployed to spray anti-larva chemicals in flooded areas are also being sprayed, District Malaria Officer S C Pandey said.

The water level of river Ganga and its tributary Varuna continued to recede on Friday, with the holy river now flowing below the danger mark, officials said.

According to officials, the water level of rivers that flooded various districts in the state are also receding.

Varanasi's Chief Medical Officer Sandeep Chaudhary said, "To ensure that contagious diseases do not spread owing to mud and accumulation of water, the health department is spraying anti-larva chemicals to rule out the possibility of spread of mosquito-related diseases such as dengue and malaria.

" In Jalaun, District Magistrate Chandni Singh said, with the receding water levels, the threat of flood in the district is over and directions have been issued to the chief medical officer to take preventive steps regarding spread of diseases.

Another official of the Jalaun district administration said the water level of Yamuna and Betwa rivers has also receded.

Ballia district also saw a similar development after water level of Ganga river receded, in-charge of the emergency management department of the district administration Piyush Singh said.

Chief Medical Officer of Ballia, Jayant Kumar, on Friday said efforts to contain the spread of contagious diseases in flood-affected areas are on.

He said the health department has made 76 teams and fogging has also been undertaken.

Meanwhile, ORS packets and chlorine tablets were distributed among more than 5,000 people living in flood-affected areas of the district, Piyush Singh said.

The water level of Yamuna and Betwa rivers in Hamirpur too has receded, a district administration official said.

